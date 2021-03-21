‘Wrestle like a girl:’ Dayton wrestling coach makes history, creates safe spaces for girls to train

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Britney Carrington is the new girl’s wrestling coach at Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School. She says she is working to combine her passion for her hometown, and her passion for advocating for women in sports to start something new in the area.

“There were very few female coaches in the area. It was just important to me that the girls in this area had a strong female role model to lead these types of practices,” she said.

So, with the help of a local business owner in downtown Dayton, she has created an open gym opportunity for girls of all ages and levels who want to learn more about wrestling.

“There’s no other girl’s wrestling facility in the city limits that provides a place for girls to come together and wrestle together,” said Carrington.

Every Sunday at a small gym on Washington Street in Dayton, the girls have a safe space to wrestle and work out.

“These girls are wrestling girls. They’re not wrestling boys and this is as fair as fair gets,” explained Carrington.

Carrington, who also goes by Coach Brit, says she was inspired to start wrestling and get other girls involved in wrestling by her daughter June, who made history as a national wrestling champion at the age of 8.

“No matter how much you weigh or what your body type is, all girls can wrestle,” shared June.

Coach Brit is also a chair member of the world-wide non-profit, Wrestle Like a Girl. She says while wrestling is helping girls get active, learn self defense and gain confidence, the girls are helping to bring new life to the sport.

“We still deal with a lot of people who say wrestling isn’t for girls…And for that I say you’re wrong,” she said. “Wrestling is for girls and I believe girls are saving this sport.”

