WPAFB upgrades to HPCON Bravo after 25 vaccinated base personnel test positive for COVID-19

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has upgraded to Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Bravo due to a sudden rise in cases of COVID-19.

During a livestream, Col. Patrick Miller, the 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, said the base is transitioning to HPCON Bravo due to a rise in cases brought about by the Delta variant, including breakthrough cases.

The changes will go into effect immediately, as of August 4.

“Reviewing our last 122 COVID positive cases — and that’s from June until present — 25 of those were fully vaccinated,” said Col. Christian Lyons. “So here, locally, at the installation, based on the folks that we’ve tested, roughly 20 percent of our COVID positives were vaccinated.”

Lyons said that of the 25 vaccinated base personnel that tested positive for COVID-19, none of them exhibited serious symptoms and none were hospitalized as a result.

On July 29, Miller reinstated a mandatory masking policy for all base personnel, regardless of vaccination status.