WPAFB upgrades health protection condition status – What this means

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has upgraded its health protection condition status.

The base said Tuesday that it has updated its status from “Bravo” to “Bravo Plus.” According to the Department of Defense, “Bravo” indicates moderate levels in community transmission. “Charlie”” would be the next level of severity, indicating substantial conditions, with “Bravo Plus” just shy of that.

WPAFB said the updated status will allow it to implement additional safety measures to protect the workforce and mitigate the fast moving spread of the delta variant. The base will allow up to 40 percent of its workforce back into the office.

To learn more about what the health protection condition status means, you can tune into the base’s virtual town hall on Facebook on Wednesday, August 18 at 4:30 p.m.

