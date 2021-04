WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright-Patterson Air Force Base announced the temporary closure of one of its gates.

WPAFB said Gate 15A on Area A, the access-entry point off State Route 844, will close to all inbound and outbound traffic starting Friday, April 16 at 6 p.m.

The base said the closure is due to a construction project. Work on the project is scheduled for completion by June 17.