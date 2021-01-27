WPAFB to provide vaccination distribution update during virtual town halls

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Wright-Patterson AFB will hold two town halls on Wednesday and Thursday to provide COVID-19 vaccine distribution updates.

WPAFB said the first town hall will be on Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 4:30 p.m. Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, will provide the update and explain how it currently affects Wright-Patt AFB and its workforce.

The second town hall will be on Thursday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m. Base clinicians will address the vaccine distribution status and the timeline for vaccine administration.

To view the town halls, visit the 88th Air Base Wing Facebook page.