WPAFB to hold active-shooter exercise Wednesday

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will conduct an active-shooter exercise Wednesday.

The exercise will be from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., according to a release.

WPAFB said you may hear alert sirens, announcements over the “Giant Voice” public address system, and see emergency vehicles during that time. Some roads will be temporarily blocked during the exercise and there will be an increase in security.

The base asks that you do not call 911 about the exercise. Local emergency response agencies and dispatch centers have already been notified.