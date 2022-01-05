WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Wright-Patterson AFB is holding a town hall Wednesday to provide an update on the coronavirus.

The 88th Air Base Wing and Installation Commander Col. Patrick Miller said during the Facebook Live Coronavirus Situation Update Town Hall at 4:30 p.m. that the base is considering moving to Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Delta.

In order for the base to move to HPCON Delta, Miller said the base looks at the following four factors:

Case incidence rate

Trajectory of new cases

Percent positivity rate

Hospital capacity

In September 2021, WPAFB transitioned to HPCON Charlie to combat the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the region.