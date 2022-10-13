Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will be conducting a training exercise in Area B on Oct. 13.

According to WPAFB, the training is expected to impact utilities such as water, power and sewer. The base said that due to the outage, some services may be temporarily unavailable during the exercise.

WPAFB also recommended that people avoid Area B if they do not need to be on base and reschedule visits.

People in the area may also hear announcements through the base’s “Giant Voice” public address system. There may also be delays at Area B gates.