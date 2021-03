TROY, Ohio (WDTN) —A Piqua man submitted a waiver of grand jury indictment Tuesday afternoon and entered a plea of guilty in reference to the multiple charges filed against him, all relating to child pornography.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, in February of this year, Joshua L. Schwarz, 33, was charged with 15 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, all felonies of the third degree, following an investigation by the Piqua Police Department (PPD). He initially pleaded not guilty to the charges.