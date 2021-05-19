WPAFB to conduct HAZMAT training exercise Wednesday

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will go into exercise mode on Wednesday, May 19 as it conducts a scheduled hazardous materials (HAZMAT) training.

WPAFB said that during the exercise, the Installation Command Center will use a variety of communication modes across Areas A and B,  to alert the base of the simulated event.

Potential exercise effects could include:

  • Gate traffic could be backed up or rerouted to other entry-control points if a gate is closed
  • Emergency-response vehicles moving around the base
  • Travel congestion
  • Temporary blockage of some roads
  • Increased security measures
  • “Giant Voice” activation
  • Use of telephone and electronic-notification methods.

Surrounding communities, which may hear the sirens or “Giant Voice,” are advised it is part of an on-base exercise, unless otherwise notified.

