WPAFB to conduct HAZMAT training exercise Wednesday

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will go into exercise mode on Wednesday, May 19 as it conducts a scheduled hazardous materials (HAZMAT) training.

WPAFB said that during the exercise, the Installation Command Center will use a variety of communication modes across Areas A and B, to alert the base of the simulated event.

Potential exercise effects could include:

Gate traffic could be backed up or rerouted to other entry-control points if a gate is closed

Emergency-response vehicles moving around the base

Travel congestion

Temporary blockage of some roads

Increased security measures

“Giant Voice” activation

Use of telephone and electronic-notification methods.

Surrounding communities, which may hear the sirens or “Giant Voice,” are advised it is part of an on-base exercise, unless otherwise notified.