WPAFB releases plan for mandatory vaccinations

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, Ohio (WDTN) – The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base released its plan for mandatory vaccinations.

According to a release, the Air Force’s plan requires airmen and guardians to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the following dates, unless seeking an exemption or religious accommodation:

  • Nov. 2 – active-duty personnel
  • Dec. 2 – Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve personnel

“As we roll into mandatory vaccinations for military personnel, we have no concerns with on-hand supply,” said Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander.

Walk-in services for active-duty vaccinations began Sept. 8 in Wright-Patterson Medical Center’s auditorium.

If a service member received their COVID vaccination off base and has not reported it yet, WPAFB said he or she should provide a copy of their vaccination card to the Allergy & Immunizations Clinic or upload the image to their primary care provider team.

“Our team is here to support you throughout this entire process, from safely administering your vaccination to navigating the medical exemption or religious accommodation processes,” Miller said.

For more information, visit Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s COVID information page at www.wpafb.af.mil/coronavirus/.

