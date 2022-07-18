WPAFP, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright Patterson Air Force Base is responding to the rising level of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the surrounding area.

According to a release by WPAFB, the base will transition to HPCON Charlie at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16. The base has not declared a public health emergency at this time.

Col. Christopher Meeker, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander said these changes come after both Greene and Montgomery Counties reached a high community level of cases.

“We will continue to consistently apply DoD and Air Force guidance as CDC data for the local community changes,” Meeker said.

The release says HPCON Charlie brings four operational changes:

Mandatory screening testing for unvaccinated persons

Indoor mask wearing is mandatory

Less than 50% of normal occupancy is allowed in the workplace

Social gathering is limited to less than 50% of room occupancy

“Public health officials noted that national trends indicate that this latest wave is transitory and community levels are expected to reduce back to low in short time,” the release states. “The base is working very hard to minimize disruption to customer service functions and ask for your patience if we do experience delays in some areas. All community support, morale and business functions will remain open with additional restrictions in place for mask wear and spacing.”