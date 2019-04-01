WPAFB promotes STEM careers during National Engineers Week

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio - WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) - The U.S. Air Force is looking to future generations to continue its legacy of innovation.

Monday, the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) celebrated National Engineers Week and its 100th anniversary with a STEM demonstration series for Miami Valley High School students.

"[The event helps] so I can kind of know what path I want to go down, what I want to do with my life in the future," said Conor Hartley, a junior at Chaminade Julienne High School.

Like many of Monday's attendees, Hartley is interested in science, technology, engineering and math and is considering engineering and aviation careers.

The event cycled students through hands-on demonstrations featuring drones, straw rockets, aritificial intelligence and a variety of other subjects at AFIT.

"That's our primary focus, get the energy, the enthusiasm up and hopefully some of these people will become the next great engineers in the future," explained Colonel Adam Reiman, the associate Dead of the AFIT Graduate School of Engineering and Management.

AFIT's centennial anniversary theme is “a Century of Education Excellence: Inspiration to Innovation” and Col. Reiman explained the notion continues to guide the school through changing technology and a growing demand for STEM technology. He said the military's future relies on innovation from the next generation.

"We take those things we once thought were science fiction and make them science fact, take the things we once thought were impossible and make them possible," he said.

