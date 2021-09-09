WPAFB on lockdown, investigating reports of active shooter

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is currently on lockdown.

An alert was sent out to all base personnel stating an active shooter was in “WPAFB NASIC building 856, sector Eastside.” The alert instructed base personnel to immediately seek shelter in the nearest building away from the threat.

WPAFB Public Affairs told 2 NEWS that they will provide an update in the next 30 minutes and are in the process of “clearing the scene.”

2 NEWS has received several calls and emails reporting a loud speaker announcement alerting those on the base of the lockdown.

Can here it from my apartment pic.twitter.com/lC5yo7qfWz — K1TKATT_Tv (@K1TTKATT) September 10, 2021

WPAFB officials an email that at roughly 9:25 p.m. emergency responders were alerted to reports of an active shooter at NASIC in Area A. It went on to say that security forces were sweeping the building and that the base was on lockdown.

At 11 p.m., base officials provided an update on social media, saying, “We understand there are concerns and questions. Our first priority is to protect our people. All of our military and civilian employees are trained to quickly assess the situation and take appropriate action. More info will be provided once available.”

