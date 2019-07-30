WPAFB officials focus on communication during quarterly safety drills

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Third quarter safety training is underway at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The week-long drills began Monday, with a focus on better communication.

After the false report of an active shooter during a training exercise in 2018, base officials say they’re focusing on better communication with on-base personnel, as well as people living near the base.

That includes keeping people informed about what they might see during the week-long training.

“What people can expect is that they’re going to hear and see emergency responders on base,” Col. Thomas Sherman said. “They’re going to hear sirens, they’re going to hear sounds.”

People may also hear loud speaker announcements giving commands to trainees. There will also be more traffic around the base.

The exercises continue through Friday.

