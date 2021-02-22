WPAFB officials alert nearby communities of base-wide training exercise Wednesday

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright-Patterson AFB officials are alerting the surrounding communities that the base will be conducting a base-wide active-shooter training exercise Wednesday, Feb. 24.

The exercise may utilize emergency-response vehicle sirens and the “Giant Voice” public announcement system during a full lock-down for the training.

WPAFB security forces, fire department and medical personnel will be responding to the site of the exercise training located near Building 434 on Area B. The response phase of the exercise is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. According to officials, most of the base will be finished after that.

The Installation Command Center will also issue notifications to the base through social media and other internal communication methods.

Base officials are asking individuals, on or around the base, to not call 911 if they see or hear WPAFB emergency-response personnel conducting training operations during the exercise.

Potential training exercise effects and impacts could include: