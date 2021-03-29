WPAFB now allowing gatherings of up to 50 people

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, Ohio (WDTN) – The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is now allowing gatherings of up to 50 people.

According to our partners at the Xenia Daily Gazette, 88th Air Base Wing Commander Col. Patrick Miller announced the loosened restriction during the March 3 coronavirus town hall.

Wright-Patterson’s numbers of hospitalizations, ICU cases, and COVID-positive cases are trending downward, mirroring state and area numbers, according to the commander.

Masks and physical distancing are still required.

