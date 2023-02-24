DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- A military working dog was honored at Wright Patterson Air Force Base before he retired to live as a civilian pet alongside his best friend.

On Friday, February 24, Military canine Morgen was retired during a ceremony at the Security Forces Squadron Supply Bay.

This 9-year-old German Shepherd was born on December 8, 2013, and has served the 88th Security Forces squadron by conducting daily anti-terrorism sweeps throughout the installation, as well as other security-related tasks. According to a release, this ensured not only the safety of the community but also of valuable resources.

Morgen has also deployed overseas twice alongside his handlers, where he helped detect explosives for the Department of Defense, Joint Service Branches and United States Secret Service.

Less than a year before, Morgen’s longest consecutive handler, Pablo Gonzalez separated from service. Today, Morgen gets to go home to retire with his best friend once again.

“It was really tough to leave knowing he was still here working,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez has fenced in his backyard and gotten the house ready for Morgen’s arrival–and he’s excited for the dog to get to live the rest of his life as a normal pet.

“I’m definitely excited for him to meet my youngest pup, her name is Georgia, and they’re going to have a blast,” Gonzalez explained. “He has never gotten the chance to play with another dog, so they’re going to have a good time.”