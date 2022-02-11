FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright Patterson Air Force Base has transitioned to HPCON Charlie as of Friday, February 11.

At noon on Friday, Col. Patrick Miller of the 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander announced that the four key performance indicators used to determine local Health Protection Condition Levels had greatly improved. He did say that while the HPCON level is lower, the installation would remain under a Public Health Emergency.

This announcement comes only a month after the base moved to HPCON Delta due to a concerning rise in cases in the surrounding area.

“Never in a million years did we expect to see that increase, and that increase was due to the new omicron variant, a variant that seems to be more transmissible,” Miller said at the time.

According to the release, this change will be discussed in further detail at a Facebook Live Town Hall on Wednesday, February 16 at 4:30 pm.