Investigation into reports of shots fired continues at WPAFB

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, Ohio (WDTN) — Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing & installation commander, gave an update after Wright-Patterson AFB went into lockdown for four hours Thursday night.

“Last night, shortly after 9 o’clock, two individuals reported to the security forces watch desk inside the NASIC facility that they had heard a shot fired inside the facility,” Miller said. “That in turn drove the security forces member to call our base operation center and let them know about a potential active shooter situation.”

Miller said that the AtHOC messages, emails and phone calls, along with the loud speaker announcing the lockdown, are exactly what base personnel have practiced. He urges everyone on base to add up-to-date information in their AtHOC app.

Security forces and base fire personnel arrived to the scene immediately following the alert, establishing incident command and performing a sweep of the NASIC complex.

“The team did an awesome job working down the hallways, the public spaces. The folks inside the building did exactly what they’re supposed to do,” Miller said. “There’s a reason we practice active shooter exercises, it’s for occasions like this, because your protection is our number one concern.”

Security forces performed a primary and secondary sweep of the NASIC complex but nothing was found. Miller said some people may take the lockdown as “a lot to do about nothing,” but he stresses that it was far from it for those involved.

Miller thanked the two base personnel who alerted security of the potential gunshots, security forces, first responders, community partners and the FBI for doing the right thing and being their for WPAFB. He also thanked everyone on base for following the proper procedure, “You rocked it.”

“We’re still working through the investigation piece, because obviously that wasn’t a gunshot those individuals heard. We’re trying to sort through what that may have been,” Miller said. “Through both the primary and secondary sweep we identified the fact that there was no shots were fired, the area was secure, there was no perpetrator and we moved on to the all-clear.”

The base will continue to perform active shooter exercises and will work to incorporate lessons learned from Thursday’s lockdown to better prepare personnel for future alerts. Miller urged those on base to say something if they believe they see or hear something suspicious.