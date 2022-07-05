FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright Patterson Air Force Base’s Health Protection Condition level rose over the weekend after June saw a rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to a release by the 88th Air Base Wing, WPAFB transitioned to HPCON Bravo on July 3. However, the base is not enacting a public emergency at this time.

Masks continue to be optional, the release says, and Defense Department policy changes mean the HPCON level may look slightly different this time around.

HPCON level Bravo now means that less than 80 percent of normal occupancy is allowed in the workplace, and that unvaccinated personnel must undergo COVID-19 screening tests weekly. These tests include those who have approved exemption requests.

For more information about when and how long to quarantine or isolate, click here, or visit the base website here.