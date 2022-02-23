FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Residents near WPAFB may hear the “Giant Voice” on Wednesday, but Wright Patterson Air Force Base is letting the community know there is no reason to be alarmed or call 911.

On February 13, the base will test and evaluate its response in a base-wide active-shooter scenario. Beginning in Area B, the 88th ABW said the exercise will trigger lockdown notifications via the “Giant Voice,” phone and other means of communication. Once the “active shooter” is located, the lockdowns will be lifted in all other areas.

The 88th ABW said base and community members should avoid the area if possible, and the exercise may affect travel with increased security measures, emergency-response vehicles and congested gate and roadway traffic.

Officials have asked the community to not call 911 during this exercise. Emergency-response agencies and dispatch centers from nearby communities have been notified.