WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – A Gate at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and a portion of State Route 235 were temporarily closed due to an investigation Friday.

The base said at approximately 4:30 p.m., explosive monitoring sensors were triggered on a semi-truck during an inspection at the commercial delivery Gate 26A in Area A.

As a precautionary measure, a 1,500 foot cordon was established while first responders investigated the incident. Gate 26A and State Route 235, between Pierce Road and Sandhill Road, were temporarily closed but have since reopened.

“After thorough inspection on the semi-truck by the Explosives Ordnance Detachment team here at Wright-Patterson AFB, no threats were found,” said Stacey Geiger, chief of engagements with WPAFB.