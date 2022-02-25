FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright Patterson Air Force Base is continuing to drop HPCON levels as coronavirus cases fall in the surrounding communities.

On Friday, February 15, the base announced that it is shifting to HPCON Bravo Plus. This announcement comes only two weeks after downgrading to HPCON Charlie in early February.

“We continue to regain ground in the current COVID fight,” says Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander.

This movement to HPCON Bravo Plus will allow the base to increase occupancy rates from 25 percent to 40 percent, the base said on its website. This will also allow the base to transition to “green” status for official travel purposes.

While WPAFB has continued to lower the HPCON level over the past month, the Public Health Emergency Declaration will remain in effect until March 21.

“This doesn’t mean the pandemic is over — we’re still going to do the things we need to do to continue to be safe,” Miller said. “Things like physical distancing, social connectedness, good hygiene, screening and testing for unvaccinated personnel, and staying home and getting tested when not feeling well.”

Masks will still be required until the surrounding counties all reach a low transmission risk. Clark and Greene counties are still at a high level of transmission, while Miami and Montgomery counties remain at a substantial level.

Miller said that members should be patient, as it will take time for the Department of Defense and Air Force to adjust to CDC guidance.

