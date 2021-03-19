WPAFB deploys members to help vaccination efforts

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is deploying 120 members of the 88th Air Base Wing Friday to assist with COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Airmen head to Detroit to support a Michigan vaccination site at Ford Field. Using the military to fight COVID-19 is not new. In April 2020, several Airmen from WPAFB were sent to battle the crisis in New York. This time around they can leave feeling much more optimistic.

The crew is part of the COVID-19 response operation Type Team 1. This team is capable of administering up to 6,000 vaccinations a day. Officials said they will join about 2,700 troops already supporting the vaccination effort in several states including in California, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The airmen are assigned to the 88th Medical Group. They’re set to take off for Detroit at 8 a.m. Friday.