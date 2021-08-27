WPAFB declares Public Health Emergency, plans for HPCON Charlie

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base leadership has declared the base under a Public Health Emergency effective Friday due to growing concerns over COVID-19.

Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing & installation commander, said in a statement that the decision reflects the next phase in this evolving COVID environment — including the increase in new COVID cases and hospitalizations in the surrounding counties.

Miller said that six patients are currently in WPAFB’s medical facilities and one of them is on a ventilator.

As things stand, Miller believes that the base will be under Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Charlie by next week. This comes a little over three weeks after the base declared HPCON Bravo due to an increase of COVID-19 cases.

Last week, the base upgraded from “Bravo” to “Bravo Plus.” “Bravo” indicates moderate levels in community transmission. “Charlie”” would be the next level of severity, indicating substantial conditions, with “Bravo Plus” just shy of that.

Chief Master Sergeant Jason Shaffer, 88th Air Base Wing command chief, said the reason leadership is stepping up and making tough decisions now is to better serve the country.

“We’re taking a step forward for our force, because we need to be ready to answer our nation’s call. We need to be ready when our nation calls upon us,” said Shaffer. “Unfortunately, some of these measures we have to put in place will help us get there.”

