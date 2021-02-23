WPAFB, Boonshoft Museum to host virtual talk on human space flight Thursday

A SpaceX Falcon 9, with NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken in the Dragon crew capsule, lifts off from Pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, May 30, 2020. The two astronauts are on the SpaceX test flight to the International Space Station. For the first time in nearly a decade, astronauts blasted towards orbit aboard an American rocket from American soil, a first for a private company. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, Ohio (WDTN) — The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and Boonshoft Museum of Discovery are hosting a live, but virtual, conversation on human space flight on the museum’s Facebook page.

The event is schedule for Thursday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m.

Tracey Tomme, president and CEO of Boonshoft Museum, will talk with Scott Fleming, who managed AFRL’s centrifuge program. The talk will focus on Flemings career, as well as the centrifuge training astronauts go through.

