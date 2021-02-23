WPAFB, Boonshoft Museum to host virtual talk on human space flight Thursday

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, Ohio (WDTN) — The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and Boonshoft Museum of Discovery are hosting a live, but virtual, conversation on human space flight on the museum’s Facebook page.
The event is schedule for Thursday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m.
Tracey Tomme, president and CEO of Boonshoft Museum, will talk with Scott Fleming, who managed AFRL’s centrifuge program. The talk will focus on Flemings career, as well as the centrifuge training astronauts go through.
For additional information about AFRL’s human performance mission, click here. To visit Boonshoft Museum’s Facebook page, click here.