WPAFB administers COVID-19 vaccine

Luke Rhoades, a 788th Engineer Group firefighter, receives the COVID-19 vaccine from Capt. Erica Eyer, an 88th Medical Group flight commander with the Aerospace Operational Medicine Clinic, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, on Jan. 4, 2021. Rhoades was among the initial first responders to get the vaccine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ty Greenlees)

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has started administering the vaccine Monday to Air Force medical staff and first responders.

WPAFB said workers are being vaccinated with their Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shipment.

“Our vaccination plan for Team Wright-Patt is to prioritize our medical staff and first responders,” said Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander. “This significantly improves mission readiness and ensures our front-line Airmen are ready and safe as we navigate the next phase of the pandemic.”

WPAFB said patients at the medical center can expect reduced services while staff makes schedule adjustments as a result of the vaccination plan.