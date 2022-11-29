Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A former Dayton police officer and Army National Guard veteran who was shot in the head while responding to a call last year has received the gift of a lifetime: a brand-new roof on his home.

Officer Thadeu Holloway survived being shot in the line of duty last September, but the injuries he sustained changed his life forever. Not being able to work has made the hope of paying for a new roof on his home completely out of the question — until now.

(Photo/Dayton Police)

Now, thanks to DryTech Exteriors ‘Roofs For Troops’ program, construction on his new roof went from start to finish in one day.

He said he considers himself extremely lucky to be alive.

“I’m not a veteran because I want accolades, I didn’t become a cop to get accolades,” Officer Holloway said. “Unfortunately, what happened with me as a police officer was a tragic incident…The fact that there’s a company out there willing to show their appreciation for that is awesome.”

Officer Holloway was selected out of 100 nominees.

“So many heroes in our community, you just don’t realize the stories that they carry of their service and sacrifice to our country,” Allie Hosler, co-owner of DryTech Exteriors, said. “To also be a police officer, who was shot in the head in the line of duty, we owe him so much. Putting a roof over his head is the least we can do.”

Brad Hosler, who co-owns the company alongside his wife, said that Officer Holloway’s new roof is expected to last thirty years.