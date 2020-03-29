Worship on wheels: Churches get creative with holding service during coronavirus pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Churches across the country and locally are trying a new concept for weekly services: Worship on Wheels.

Church members drive up and park, usually in the church’s lot and can either roll their windows down to participate or even tune in to a specific radio frequency to hear the message.

For Senior Pastor of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, Reverend Renard Allen Jr., it’s important to respect the health and safety guidelines for social distancing provided by state leaders during the pandemic, although church doors have not been ordered to close.

“The church has been…respected enough by our government leadereship to be considered essential business. I feel that in light of that we must justify and resolidify our status as an essential business,” said Allen.

“By taking the lead in this moment to show…other businesses how you can balance providing services that continue to meet the needs of people in a creative but appropriate way.”

Allen says he had the idea to do drive-up church in 201 after visiting a church in California. So when new guidelines were set to stop the spread of COVID-19, he was eager to try the idea with his congregation of more than 600 members.

The church spent at least a week preparing the equipment and process for the Worship on Wheels service.

Attendees say they were thankful for the chance to get their weekly message of encouragement while remaining safe.

“Church guides my life and to be able to participate in the worship service with my fellow St. Lukians…I’m just so thankful and grateful for this,” said Sharri Golson, a church member.

“I’m just so thankful to have Pastor Allen as our pastor. He continues to try to feed his flock in creative ways.:

Those who weren’t able to physically attend the Worship on Wheels service are able to tune in via radio. The one-hour service was broadcast live on WDAO (1210 am, 102.3 fm).

Allen says the church will continue to offer services this way for as long as weather permits and the guidelines remain the same.