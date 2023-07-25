DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A piece of aviation history happened in the Miami Valley today.

Dream Flights, an organization that honors military veterans and seniors with flight adventures, made their 6,000th flight in Urbana.

Donald Muncy, a World War II Navy veteran, got to embark on the milestone flight, riding in a Boeing-Stearman biplane. Muncy described the flight as “wonderful” and “a real honor”.

“It was rather short which is to be expected, but we flew out around the golf course because I’m a golf nut, so it was a good flight,” he said. “I enjoyed it. Nice and smooth.”

Muncy said the flight reminded him of past memories.

“I learned to fly when we lived in Hawaii for 5 years,” he said. “In fact, my daughter used to go on some of my cross-country flights. I flew about 200 hours. This reminded me a lot of that cross country flying, but the winds around the island are very turbulent, so this was smoother.”

He said he encourages other veterans to participate in the Dream Flights program.

“By all means, if you get a chance, do it! Particularly those folks that never had the opportunity to fly, this is a great experience with open cockpit, and you get to see a lot. You’re not sitting in an aisle with four or five people bouncing around. So, it’s great. A wonderful, good flight.”

Dream Flights is made possible by volunteer pilots. The program was created in 2011 by Darryl and Carol Fisher, along their family, out of their love for seniors and the aviation world.

“When I see their faces, the smiles, the joy, when I see the energy that the Dream Flight gives to them, it comes back to me tenfold,” Darryl Fisher, the organization’s founder and president, said.

“Particularly, when I’m flying World War II veterans like Don Muncy. He just told me about his experience when he heard about Pearl Harbor and what that meant to him, and the security and then going over the Pacific in a PBY and looking for submarines. When I hear the sacrifices and what they did for us, all for the sake of freedom. It’s super humbling. I say this many times: I am in the presence of greatness.”

There are around 100 volunteers across the country who help with Dream Flights.

