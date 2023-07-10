SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — With more than 30 stops across the country, AirPower History Tour made a visit at the Springfield Beckley Airport on Sunday, July 9.

By showing off World War II aircraft, AirPower History Tour has the goal of honoring the work of the brave service members and their sacrifices during the war.

The stops are also a chance for veterans to view the airplanes and share their experiences, allowing their families to connect with them.

“Often the veterans don’t talk a lot about what they did and sometimes it helps to see the airplanes,” said Tour Leader Cheryl Hilvert. “It helps them to share a little bit more with their family and they can actually see something that they may have flown on. It’s really a wonderful, wonderful experience.”

The Commemorative Air Force said that even though the event is mainly for veterans, it’s an honor to have families come out as well and give them a little piece of history.

