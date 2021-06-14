World Blood Donor Day: How you can donate to help the CBC’s blood shortage

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – World Blood Donor Day is raising awareness Monday of the ongoing need for blood donations.

This year, the day carries a deeper meaning for the Community Blood Center as patients’ need for blood outpaces donations. The theme of this year’s event is “Give Blood and Keep the World Beating.” It places a focus on the role of young people in ensuring a safe blood supply.

The day comes as the CBC is facing its most severe blood shortage since the early days of the pandemic. Officials say usage has outpaced collections of Type O blood. Despite most COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, the CBC is still struggling to average the 300 donors per day necessary to meet area hospital demands.

Schedule an appointment to donate at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new “Hero – Giver, Lifesaver, Donor” face mask and the free “Wake Up & Give” t-shirt.