XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — After a three-year hiatus, an international festival bringing dozens of nations together in the Miami Valley returns.

A World A’Fair will take place Friday through Sunday.

The last time A World A’Fair was held was in 2019 at the Dayton Convention Center. This year, organizers say their biggest challenges have been getting the word out that the event is back and this time in a new location moving to the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center.

“It’s a little bit more breathing room. The festival is separated out into multiple buildings, and there’s an outdoor courtyard and space to wander. Our formal stage area has never had dining seating, and so we’re actually going to be able to have tables and chairs in front of the main stage,” states Middleton.

More than 30 countries are getting ready to take the stage for the annual festival.

A World A’Fair brings different cultures together, featuring authentic live music, dancing, entertainment, and food.

“My favorite part is eating and drinking around the world for three days,” smiles Middleton. “I am president of the French Club, and so, I love our wine and our macaroons but I also have to hit up the Netherlands for the Appelflappen every year.”

In the past, the international festival would bring in roughly 25,000 people over the course of three days. They’re hoping for even more this year, as they settle into their new home.

“We don’t really know what to expect. We hope to have a record-breaking year,” says Middleton.

Tickets can be purchased online through Thursday night.

At the door, tickets are $10 dollars for adults, and $8 dollars for seniors and children. Children 5 and younger get in free.