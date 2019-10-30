WATCH LIVE: Working fire reported at Dayton apartment building

1  of  2
10-30 Dayton apartment fire

(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews are trying to extinguish a working fire at an apartment building in Dayton.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS flames broke out at a structure in the area of 208 Warren Street.

The Dayton Fire Department is on the scene.

They could not immediately say what might have caused the fire or if anyone has been injured.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

