Workforce teams in place to provide job assistance for tornado victims

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Workforce Specialists with Montgomery County will be set up across the county next week to help residents who have lost their jobs because of the tornadoes.

Officials on site can help with job training, supportive services, job search assistance, resumes, employment opportunities, and more.

Help can be found at the following locations between 11 am and 2 pm, Monday through Friday:

Family Assistance Center located at 1500 Shiloh Springs Road in Trotwood (through June 28)

Dayton Metro Library – Trotwood Branch located at 651 E. Main St. in Trotwood

Wesley Community Center located at 3730 Delphos Ave. in Dayton

Life Enrichment Center located at 42 N. Findlay St. in Dayton

Salvation Army Kroc Center located at 1000 N. Keowee St. in Dayton

Trotwood-Madison High School located at 4440 N. Union Rd. in Trotwood

For more information, call The Job Center at 937-225-5627.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.