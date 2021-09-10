Worker stranded 60 feet in air after mechanical failure in Harrison Twp.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A worker was rescued after he was stranded 60 feet in the air near a tree in Harrison Township.

The Harrison Township Fire Department was called to Philadelphia Drive around 10:30 a.m. Friday to help out a local tree service company, according to a release from the township.

While performing tree trimming and branch removal, the large hydraulic bucket truck experienced a mechanical failure which stranded one of the workers approximately 60 feet in the air. A ladder arrived and safely escorted the man back to the ground.

No one was injured during the incident and the vehicle was quickly repaired.