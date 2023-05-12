(Image by Convenience Architecture and Design P.C. for The City of Huber Heights)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews have broken ground on the new Sheetz convenience store in Huber Heights.

According to the Huber Heights Zoning Office, work on a new convenience store is now underway by the intersection of Taylorsville Road and Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. Work started last week on the convenience store accompanying the gas station, the office said. The gas station itself features a nearly 3500 square foot gas pump canopy.

At this time, no completion date has been released for the location.