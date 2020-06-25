Woodbourne Library to reopen with limited hours, services

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Washington-Centerville Public Library will reopen its Woodbourne Library location starting June 22 for limited hours and services.

The library will be open Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., with the first hour dedicated to seniors and at-risk populations, as well as 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

“We’ve missed our patrons and know they are eager to once again browse and check-out physical materials,” says Library Director, Liz Fultz.

The library will be open for browsing and checkout, however, all in-person events will continue to be unavailable.

”We have taken extreme care in preparing Woodbourne Library to reopen. Several new protocols have been implemented to ensure a safe library experience for our visitors,” says Ms. Fultz.

The library is taking the following precautions:

Wearing facial coverings (staff)

Installing plexi-glass barriers at service desks

Following enhanced cleaning protocols

Promoting good hygiene habits

Limiting the number of visitors in the Library to ensure social distancing

Quarantining materials for 3 days before recirculating

Removing ‘high touch’ toys and interactives from the children’s room

Removing workstations and furniture to discourage congregating

“We want to be honest about what to expect. Like so many other organizations, we are not back to business as usual. We ask for patience as we take this next step forward in reinstating library service,” comments Ms. Fultz.

For more details, click here.