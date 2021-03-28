Women’s Board still raising $1 million for Dayton Children’s Hospital despite pandemic challenges

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Women’s Board of Dayton Children’s hospital is made up of 40 women who represent all walks of life and all live in the Miami Valley.

Their purpose is to volunteer and raise money for patients and family’s in the children’s hospital. Their largest fundraiser and one of the biggest events in Dayton is the CHACHA Gala.

“It’s a fundraising event where we seek sponsors [and] silent auction donors to try to get the hospital the money they need to run a great innovative place for our kids,” explained Jenna Beck, CHACHA co-chair and Women’s Board member.

So far, the Board has raised more than $4 million dollars thanks to the gala. After the success of the gala and auction in 2018, the Board raised it’s fundraising goal to $1 million. Then, the pandemic hit.

The gala was rescheduled from 2021 to March 2022 because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the women on the Board didn’t let that stop them. While waiting for their biggest fundraiser, they’re holding smaller and creative fundraisers to raise money.

From virtual auctions to partnerships with local small businesses, they’re determined to meet their $1 million dollar goal.

“Who needs the support more than our children right? We’re trying to create the next gneration of leaders. There’s a lot that goes into taking care of these kids and making sure that they’re cared… that is where that $1 million dollar goal has come from,” said Beck.

To support the efforts of the Women’s Board, click here.