Women wearing tulle skirts gather for unity walk

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A group of women dressed in tulle skirts gathered downtown for the Women’s Walk of Unity.

“Tulles United” held their first walk in downtown Dayton Saturday.

Women of all ages showed up wearing colorful tulle skirts. The purpose was to encourage unity, empowerment, love, and support.

Organizers hope the event will help uplift women and others who may be feeling alone or discouraged during the pandemic.

“We’re just hoping that people see that women can work together and they can unite, and the tulles are just an added plus. They’re pretty. they make us feel good. But don’t misunderstand; they are very powerful,” says Dana Calhoun of Tulles United.

The unity march was followed by a dinner and photo shoot to help support local businesses in the downtown area.