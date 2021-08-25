Women of Influence to be honored by YWCA Dayton: Accepting nominations now

YWCA Dayton is currently accepting nominations for its 24th annual class of Women of Influence honorees. (Courtesy/YWCA Dayton)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – YWCA Dayton is currently accepting nominations for its 24th annual class of Women of Influence honorees.

YWCA said in a release that on March 10 honorees will be recognized at the Women of Influence awards luncheon at the Dayton Convention Center. The event will take place from from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to the YWCA, the YWCA Dayton Women of Influence awards have recognized and honored 178 influential Dayton women and organizations since 1998. They are looking for visionaries and thought leaders who are making a difference by empowering women, eliminating racism, and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.

Honorees will be selected by YWCA leadership and the Women of Influence committee, led this year by Chair Diane Pleiman, president of Premier Health Physician Network.

The president and CEO of YWCA Dayton Shannon Isom said, “Our Women of Influence are changemakers; they are actively challenging and improving our region to eliminate racism and empower women and ensure all voices are heard. This event allows us to pause and celebrate this everyday work.”

YWCA said that, with an average of 800 attendees, this event is the largest nonprofit luncheon in Dayton. It has not been held in person since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nominations can be submitted online here and are due by Sept. 1, 2021. For more information on YWCA Dayton and its Women of Influence awards, click here or call (937) 461-5550 ext. 155.