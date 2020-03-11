‘Women of Influence’ award luncheon postponed over virus concerns

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The YWCA in Dayton has rescheduled the Women of Influence awards luncheon due to concerns over COVIS-19 coronavirus.

The YWCA said Wednesday is a release, “Out of an abundance of caution due to global health concerns, YWCA Dayton has decided to postpone its Women of Influence awards luncheon from March 12, 2020, to June 3, 2020.”

This is the 23rd anniversary of the award, which is presented to leaders who have made a lasting impact on the Miami Valley through their dedication to the YWCA mission of supporting women, eliminating racism and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.

The award luncheon has sold out for the fourth consecutive year, according to the YWCA.

You can learn more about the nominees and the luncheon on the YWCA Dayton website.