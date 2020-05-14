‘Women of Influence’ award luncheon on hold over virus concerns

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – YWCA Dayton has put its largest fundraiser, the Women of Influence awards luncheon, on hold over virus concerns. The event which had originally been rescheduled from March 12 to June 3 due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

“Above all else, we want our community to be safe,” said Shannon Isom, president & CEO. “This event is special. It is Dayton’s largest luncheon, giving space to celebrate women and uplift the YWCA mission. It is truly an experience, and our honorees deserve that full experience. It is for these reasons that we have decided to pause the 2020 Women of Influence Awards Luncheon until it is clearly safe to hold the event, hopefully by Spring 2021.”

Organizers said all purchased sponsorships, tables, tickets, raffle tickets, and program ads will be honored when the event is held. In addition, there will not be a call for nominations for a 2021 class of Women of Influence.

This is the 23rd anniversary of the award, which is presented to leaders who have made a lasting impact on the Miami Valley through their dedication to the YWCA mission of supporting women, eliminating racism and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.

The award luncheon has sold out for the fourth consecutive year, according to the YWCA.

You can learn more about the nominees and the luncheon on the YWCA Dayton website.