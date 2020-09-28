Women across Miami Valley donate $24k to Girl Scouts of Western Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With financial limitations, transportation challenges and costly supplies, camp is a privilege many families can’t afford. A big donation is giving more girls in Montgomery County the chance to attend Girl Scout camps in 2021.

“I remember very vividly being a girl scout as a child, and having my mom as my leader and understanding that you can have leadership roles and seeing her as a great role model,” said Pamela Browning, spokesperson and member of 100+ Women who care-Dayton.

More than 50 years later, she’s helping support an organization that has served her family for generations.

On Monday, 100+ Women who care-Dayton donated $24,100 to Girl Scouts of Western Ohio to cover the camp cost for 25 girls who couldn’t otherwise attend through its ‘camp for every girl initiative.’

“Camp for every girl provides all of the necessary ingredients for a great camp experience for every single girl regardless of their economic background,” said Jenny Michael, Girl Scouts of Western Ohio board member.

She said camp adventures are critical for physical and social growth.

“The ability to get outside and get in nature, see different parts, experience different people from all over the region. Is just such a great developmental tool for girls,” she said.

“We’re able to make a donation that really makes an impact that we can see,” said Browning.