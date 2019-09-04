Women accused of stealing keys, credit cards from yoga studio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two suspects are wanted by Dayton Police after allegedly stealing keys and credit/debit cards from a yoga studio patron.
The thefts happened on July 15, 2019, and police say the cards were used at two local stores.
The suspects are both believed to be in their twenties.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has any information is asked to call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.
