Woman’s Club of Dayton Foundation to hold gift gifting drive-thru Sunday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Woman’s Club of Dayton Foundation, formerly the Dayton Woman’s Club, is holding a gift giving drive-thru Sunday.

The event is Sunday, Dec. 20 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 225 N. Ludlow Street.

Gifts to be handed out at the drive-thru include face masks, hand sanitizer, homecade cookies and candies, an updated membership directory and iPad writing pens.

Participants will also be able to wave at Santa from the location’s front porch.

For more information, www.thedaytonwomansclub.com.