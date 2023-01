DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating after a woman’s body was discovered near a Dayton business Saturday morning.

The woman, who has not been identified, was found deceased next to the Fortune Drive Thru located at 3528 West Third Street.

A 911 caller alerted authorities after finding the woman’s body Saturday morning, stating that he could see a “gunshot injury” in the woman’s back, and there was a casing nearby, according to the call.

Dayton Police are investigating the incident.