Woman who receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine reminisces on living through polio epidemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Brenda Ricketts survived the polio epidemic and is now living through a Coronavirus pandemic. When Ricketts was just in second grade, she received her polio vaccines.

“I was constantly being cautious and cautioned by my parents. “‘Don’t do this, don’t do that,’ you might get polio. When the vaccine appeared my mother had me right in the front of the line,” said Ricketts.

Now 74 years old, Ricketts just had her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. “I don’t even recall having a sore arm. I’ve had my first COVID vaccine. I don’t even recall redness at the site,” said Ricketts.



Brenda around the time she received her polio vaccine in 2nd grade (left). Brenda’s polio vaccine card and COVID-19 vaccine sticker sitting side by side (right). (credit: Brenda Ricketts).

Only recently, Ricketts says she began understanding the significance of her experiences dealing with both COVID-19 and polio. “Ironically a few days before my scheduled shot, I came across a box of mementos my mother saved from my childhood, and I came across that card that said I was a polio pioneer and a little button,” said Ricketts.

Brenda, Allison, and grandchildren at Disney.

(credit: Allison Gibson)

Ricketts daughter Amanda Gibson says listening to the stories her mother tells from dealing with both health crises showed her just how far science has come. Gibson says she’s happy her mom received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and feels like a weight has been lifted off her shoulders. “Round one is done, hopefully this is going to be behind us,” said Gibson.

Holding back tears, Gibson said she cannot wait until her children get to hug and visit with their grandma again. “They can’t wait to go to grandmas. They’ve missed out a lot this year,” said Gibson.

Ricketts says she’s proud of receiving her vaccines, and hopes to inspire others to get their COVID-19 shots as well. “It was the best thing going, might as well take advantage of every opportunity to stay healthy,” said Ricketts.