Woman who cared for Takoda Collins as infant says she’s glad murder charges filed

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Anita Bredeson, who raised Takoda Collins as an infant and cared for him through parts of his early childhood, said she’s happy murder charges were filed against his father in relation to his death.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Matt Heck announced on Tuesday that Collins’ father Al-Mutahan McClean would be charged with four counts of murder, one count of involuntary manslaughter, one count of kidnapping and two counts of child endangering. Amanda Hinze, his girlfriend, would also be charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, one count of kidnapping and two counts of child endangering. These charges are in addition to others given during an indictment in December 2019. Jennifer Ebert, who lived at McClean’s Kensington Drive home in Dayton, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in May.

Collins died on Dec. 13, 2019 at Dayton Children’s Hospital. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office would later rule his death a homicide.

“I hope all three of them spend the rest of their lives in prison,” Bredeson told WDTN.com on Wednesday. “They took Takoda’s life when so many people – including me – would have taken him in a heartbeat.”

Bredeson raised Collins through the first 11 months of his life. She came to know him through Collins’ grandmother Kelly Sandoval. In an interview with 2 NEWS’ Adam Rife in February, she described Collins as a happy baby and happy infant.

In February, Bredeson told 2 NEWS that Collins was often shifted between three different foster families as well as her own home. She said she and her fiance were in the process of adopting Collins when McClean had submitted a DNA test to claim custody.

“I’m glad to hear they are getting charged with murder and manslaughter,” Bredeson said. “That’s good news, but nothing will replace Takoda’s life. We will just have the memories of him now. We are happy in a way but we are still grieving.”

Bredeson said she is still haunted by Collins’ death and she hopes laws in Takoda’s name will be passed to protect more children.